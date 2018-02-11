Lynx Filmed While Wandering Around Ural Town (VIDEO)

A wildcat moved freely on the streets of the town of Berezovsky in the Sverdlovsk region. Citizens filmed the predator and published them on the local news page on the «Vkontakte» social network.

The video shows how a young lynx runs along the road. Caught in the headlights, the frightened cat was crawling under cars and ran across the road directly in front of the wheels of the oncoming vehicle. Social network users reckon the lynx is a lost pet and point out that if authorities don't catch it, the consequences may be very unfortunate.

Locals fear that the wildcat will start to hunt cats, dogs or even people. Some activists have even called the local zoo. Representatives of the zoo inform that there are no services for the capture of wild animals in Russia. The Department of Animal Protection promised to solve the case.

Such stories happen regularly in the Urals. In August, last year, a lynx was found in the Khanty-Mansiysk city park, in January, citizens of Novouralsk took a lynx in the city on video. A dying predator was found last year in Irbit.