Register
03:45 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Witness sketch given to cops of man who stole money from a Central Market stand in Pennsylvania

    Twitter Can't Handle 'Cartoonish' Sketch That Helped Cops Identify Thief (PHOTO)

    Courtesy of Lancaster Police Department
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    On Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Lancaster Police Department announced that they'd made a positive identification of an alleged thief after a witness provided officials with an "amateurish and cartoonish" sketch.

    How amateurish was this depiction, you wonder? Was it a stick-figure portrait?

    Yeah, pretty much.

    'Cartoonish' sketch helps Lancaster Police Department identify suspect
    © Courtesy of the Lancaster Police Department
    'Cartoonish' sketch helps Lancaster Police Department identify suspect

    According to a statement from the department, after an officer took a glance at the drawing he instantly had an inkling that the mystery person might be 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen.

    "While the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it, along with the distinctive physical descriptors, jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name," a statement from the police department read. "A photo array was prepared and later shown to the witness that provided [Officer Ben] Rothermel with the description and sketch."

    After a positive ID of the suspect was made, investigators issued an arrest warrant. However, officials have not yet apprehended Nguyen, who is now accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money after pretending to be an employee at a Central Market stand on January 30.

    Netizens, as usual, managed to find the humor in the situation.

    ​Nguyen is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

    Related:

    Shooting at Car Wash in US Pennsylvania: Five Killed, One Injured - Reports
    Shooting in Pennsylvania Injures Multiple Police Officers - Reports
    Holiday Storm Smashes Snowfall Records in Pennsylvania City (PHOTOS)
    'Happy Snowmageddon!' X-Mas Storm Dumps Record-Shattering Snow on Pennsylvania
    First Marijuana Grower and Processor to Begin Operations in Pennsylvania
    Tags:
    sketch, cartoon, Pennsylvania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok