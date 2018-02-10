New Topping? Indiana Man Finds Mouse Droppings in Little Caesars Pizza (PHOTOS)

On Tuesday, Johnathan McNeil and his girlfriend ventured out to a local Little Caesars and bought a pizza. They would soon find out that their Hot-N-Ready pie also contained a fecal add-on. *Eek*

According to McNeil, the discovery was first made by his girlfriend when she noticed something off about the pizza crust — as in, she saw that mouse droppings had been baked into the pizza they had ordered just moments before.

"She looked at the pizza and realized there was like doo-doo looking stuff on the pizza," McNeil told local news station FOX 59.

© Screenshot/Rafael Sanchez Upclose image of mouse droppings found on Indiana man's pizza

Shocked by what they'd discovered, McNeil soon hightailed it back to the pizza shop to get some answers.

"All of them were looking at my pizza dumbfounded as if they didn't know what's going on," McNeil told the station. "I said ‘That's mouse doo-doo on the bottom of my pizza.'"

Frustrated with the situation, McNeil phoned the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who suggested he call the Marion County Health Inspector to assess the case of the mouse droppings. After the inspector arrived on the scene to complete an emergency inspection, the establishment's business license was immediately suspended.

© Screenshot/Rafael Sanchez Man finds mouse droppings in his pizza

"We did find that there were rodent droppings and violations that warranted us doing a license suspension," Janelle Kaufman, a representative with the health department told the outlet. "They cooperated with us, they worked with us… they cleaned everything they needed to do."

© AP Photo/ PRNewsFoto For the Love of Pizza: Farm Worker Drives Tractor to City Center for Munchies

The following day, after a second inspection by the department, Little Caesars was back and open for business. However, this wasn't the first time that the location had run into mice troubles — it had been cited five times since August 2017. It was later given the all-clear in October.

While finding mouse droppings in pizza is shocking and quick to make anyone lose their appetite, McNeil says he hopes that his experience will encourage diners to check their food before munching down.

"I just want people to check their food and be very cautious about what they're eating."