Twitter Explodes Over Second US Government Shutdown in Weeks

Twitter users have been quick to blame the GOP for the second US government shutdown since this year had started.

US federal agencies had to cease their operations after the Congress failed to pass a bipartisan budget deal. This is the second time within three weeks that US government agencies had to put their work on a halt as a result of the disagreement over the budget deal. On January 18, the funding proposal to avert a government shutdown failed in the Senate.

Twitter users have rushed to the social media platform in order to comment on the second US government shutdown, with many commenting on the move by Republican Senator Rand Paul, who demanded a vote on an amendment to the spending bill that would keep caps on federal spending, which is expected to rise by a total of $300 billion over two years.

READ MORE: 'Risky Territory Here': US Gov't Shuts Down Again as Congress Misses Deadline

Good for @RandPaul for standing up for conservative fiscal principles. Lots of discretionary spending is wasteful & should be cut.



But, that's not the reason for our debt & deficits. Entitlement spending is the real fight worth a shut-down.



All else is mice-nuts in comparison — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) 9 февраля 2018 г.

So, @RandPaul shut down the government because he's now worried about deficits? WHAT?



This is the same guy that voted with EVERY other Republican for the #GOPTaxScam that transferred BILLIONS to the top and drove TRILLIONS in deficits and debt (After Obama cut deficits by 2/3) pic.twitter.com/qpytNqDZ2u — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Rand Paul Shutdown the Government over Deficits.... Hypocritically Forgetting he Voted for the #GOPTaxScam which Increases the Federal Deficit by $1.5 Trillion 🙄🙄



This is the 🔥2nd Shutdown🔥 in under a Month@GOP & @realDonaldTrump own This#GOPShutdown #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/YlIeDAe8S0 — Rey. (@1Jedi_Rey) 9 февраля 2018 г.

This is Paul Ryan’s shutdown. Period.



He doesn’t have a clean majority because he can’t whip the votes.



That’s his problem.



If he wants to end this, he will have to publicly promise a proper DACA vote.



Until then, stay strong Democrats. Not your fault the GOP can’t govern. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) 9 февраля 2018 г.

And I mean - Rand Paul is the one who makes a credible argument for the shutdown??? There isn't one Dem who can speak in politico, wrap themselves in the flag, and make a decent case for the Dreamers? pic.twitter.com/ltC6oY8msd — Vluut Inclusive Games (@VluutGames) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Many Netizens have criticized the Republicans and the US president over the second shutdown since Donald Trump had assumed office.

Second shutdown from the GOP-controlled Congress in the first few days of year two of the Trump Presidency, truly historic. #GOPShutdown — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Donald Trump’s day so far:



- Government is shut down again

- Late night Twitter meltdown

- Deranged attack on Mark Warner

- Rob Porter mess gets even worse

- Trump tricked Hope Hicks

- Stock market plunges again

- Trump’s presidency is in hospice

- It’s still only midnight — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) 9 февраля 2018 г.

The U.S. government shut down is NOW!



Congrats on a Second shutdown Republicans in less than 30 days! — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) 9 февраля 2018 г.

The Republicans have shut down the government again.



Incompetent. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Weak ineffectual POTUS suffers second government shutdown in first term. Where's the leadership? SAD! — Angry WH Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) 9 февраля 2018 г.

It’s midnight and the government has officially shut down for the second time in a manner of weeks. And @realDonaldTrump is to blame. Again. Retweet if you agree. #TrumpShutdown — Scott Dworkin (@funder) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Republicans have shut down the government AGAIN! We don’t need a #GOPShutdown. We need #DreamActNow! — Cristina Jimenez (@CrisAlexJimenez) 9 февраля 2018 г.

It's official: the federal government shut down. A reminder that the last shutdown, which only lasted for 1 working day, cost $325 million. — Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Some have pointed to the different media coverage by US media outlets.

CNN: “Second shutdown of the Trump era!”

MSNBC: “Second shutdown of the Trump era!”

FOX: "President Hillary did emails!” pic.twitter.com/ZkgNBEukQZ — shauna (@goldengateblond) 9 февраля 2018 г.

The government just shut down and Fox News is rerunning Hannity. What a joke. — Greg Sarafan 🌐⚖🗽Esq. (@GSarafan) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Other Twitter users, however, seemed to find the fun side in the development.

Remember when the Goverment shut down twice in a month because Obama wouldn’t budge on policy? pic.twitter.com/tkrt1BTK3r — My Halo Broke 🌈🇪🇺 (@AB_Owl) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Final word:.



According to Rebecca Berg, house democrats are OBLIGATED to open up the government the Gop just shut down 2 hours ago? pic.twitter.com/8Gt16grFP8 — Rico 81💯✊🏾✊🏾 (@reesetheone1) 9 февраля 2018 г.

The government is shut down. pic.twitter.com/vnQMnhEUm5 — NeverEnding Fury (@BasedinPA) 9 февраля 2018 г.

OH NO THE GOVERNMENT HAS SHUT DOWN AGAIN MILLIONS WILL DIE*

*No they won't — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) 9 февраля 2018 г.

The U.S. Federal government has just shut down...



ANARCHY!!!!

I'm going to go jay-walk across the street and then loiter someplace. 😎👌🇺🇸#Shutdown — MIRAGE (@Mirage_Intl) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Those in favour of Facebook to be shut down raise your hand pic.twitter.com/1GbnHi62MF — AB (@Pabl0_k) 9 февраля 2018 г.