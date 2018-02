A huge cloud that vaguely resembled a rolling wave swept across the sky in one of the US states last week.

"I look out the blinds to see this magical roll tube floating through the sky, changing colors right above my apartment complex. The sky amazes me but this was a rare sight," the video's caption says.

The video was apparently recorded on February 5 in Richmond, Virginia.

A roll cloud is a rare tube shaped version of a low horizontal cloud formation known as an arcus cloud.