Tom Ford Presents 'P*ssy Power' Purse, Setting Twitter Afire

It seems that even fashion shows in the United States have become an opportunity to send a message to the public.

US designer Tom Ford has apparently decided to support the #MeToo movement, protesting sexual harassment and presented a "P*ssy Power" purse at the stage at NY Fashion Week.

This has been not the first time, when the anti-harassment campaign has been supported on the stage of major events attended by celebrities, such as the Grammys.

It hasn't gone unnoticed by Twitter users, with many of them welcoming the "resistance."

Tom Ford’s “pussy power” bag is *chef kiss* though pic.twitter.com/BmumEYcqbk — Alexandra Mondalek (@amondalek) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Can’t wait to angrily call every GOP senator while wearing these sparkly Tom Ford “Pussy Power” pumps. pic.twitter.com/fnC9hFwW60 — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) 9 февраля 2018 г.

But Rihanna is definitely gonna step out in Tom ford’s new shoes that say ‘pussy power’ — JOHN (@IAM_Johnathan) 9 февраля 2018 г.

Peep the “PUSSY POWER” at Tom Ford tonight. Tom, welcome to the #Resistance pic.twitter.com/8UECOEDTZw — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) 9 февраля 2018 г.

The anti-harassment campaign started as a reaction to scandal around Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein , who has been accused by more than 80 women working in the film industry of sexual harassment and other sex-related abuse. The scandal has set off a flurry of similar accusations against powerful men around the world.

A great number of women have shared their own experiences of sexual assault, harassment, or rape on social media under the hashtag #MeToo.