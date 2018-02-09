Korean Emergency Alert Startles Spectators Attending Opening Olympic Events

Considering the ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, many quickly thought the worst and wondered whether their last few moments on Earth could be spent doing something better (like not writing up a feature piece on a sporting event).
— James Toney (@jtoneysbeat) February 8, 2018
Others took to Twitter to vent their frustration at not knowing how to read Korean.
— Ben Lisson (@BenLisson) February 8, 2018
— Lauren (@LaurzLaubz) February 8, 2018
But if the alert wasn't enough to spook everyone, spectators and journalists attending a preliminary curling event in Gangneung were also caught off-guard by sounding emergency sirens, according to AP.
Thankfully, the phone message, which was sent out at roughly 9:15 a.m. local time, was just a warning about a fire that had broken out in a nearby construction zone.
— Bruce Harrison (@brucesbeat) February 8, 2018
It is unclear why the sirens were initiated.
