George W. Bush Gets Trolled for 'Russian Meddling' Remarks

Bush also said, however, that "whether (Russia) affected the outcome is another question."
"It’s problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system. Our democracy is only as good as people trust the results," Bush added.
Ex-president's remarks immediately sparked an emotional reactions in Twitter, with some people stating that George W. Bush is not the person who is entitled to speak about "election stealing," referring to his disputable win over Al Gore at 2000 presidential election.
George W. Bush isn't wrong about Russia's election interference, but given his own election-stealing history he's the last person we want to hear from.— Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 8, 2018
Let's not forget that Republicans cheating their way into the White House isn't a new phenomenon — it's more of a tradition.
DOOFUS CHRONICLE: George W. Bush, having gullibly swallowed false intelligence about Iraq, now says the Russians are rigging our elections— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 8, 2018
Yes, the Russians did meddle in the 2016 elections George W. Bush.— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 8, 2018
Hillary and the @DNC hired them.
Bush is a donkey in an elephant suit.— Robert (@Rob02163) February 8, 2018
its difficult to make people step back from the current situation. but i assure you: george w bush is still bad and fox news was never good. the current situation doesn't change that.— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 8, 2018
Said the man who is still looking for the "Weapons of Mass Destruction" that led to the death of millions of innocent souls…— Libtard Crusher 👊🇺🇸 (@LibtardC) February 8, 2018
Did you know there are outstanding International Arrest Warrants for Bush & Friends for WAR CRIMES..
He can't go to Europe EVER. pic.twitter.com/pF1MMQ155y
