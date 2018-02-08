George W. Bush Gets Trolled for 'Russian Meddling' Remarks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President George W. Bush stated in a speech at a conference for the US-based think tank Milken Institute in Abu Dhabi that there is pretty clear evidence Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, the USA Today reported.

Bush also said, however, that "whether (Russia) affected the outcome is another question."

"It’s problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system. Our democracy is only as good as people trust the results," Bush added.

READ MORE: Now That the Trust is Gone: New Poll Shows Russians Certain of US Meddling

Ex-president's remarks immediately sparked an emotional reactions in Twitter, with some people stating that George W. Bush is not the person who is entitled to speak about "election stealing," referring to his disputable win over Al Gore at 2000 presidential election.

George W. Bush isn't wrong about Russia's election interference, but given his own election-stealing history he's the last person we want to hear from.



Let's not forget that Republicans cheating their way into the White House isn't a new phenomenon — it's more of a tradition. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 8, 2018

DOOFUS CHRONICLE: George W. Bush, having gullibly swallowed false intelligence about Iraq, now says the Russians are rigging our elections — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 8, 2018

Yes, the Russians did meddle in the 2016 elections George W. Bush.

Hillary and the @DNC hired them. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 8, 2018

Bush is a donkey in an elephant suit. — Robert (@Rob02163) February 8, 2018

its difficult to make people step back from the current situation. but i assure you: george w bush is still bad and fox news was never good. the current situation doesn't change that. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 8, 2018