PHOTO Shows 'Magically' Standing Pants Amid Extreme Frost in China

A Harbin plumber left his wet working pants outside, and after some crafty work by the wind and freezing temperatures came back to find a standing monument.

It's been cold all around the world lately, and in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province in northeastern China, it gets really cold in the winter anyway; the city is known for having the roughest weather and longest winter among major Chinese cities.

So if you happen to leave your wet garments outside on ice-cold concrete they WILL freeze, and the wind will finish the job.

What?! Standing pants! A pair of wet plumber pants is seen "magically" standing after he finished his work in —36 degree Celsius temperatures in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang Province. pic.twitter.com/rHcAu3PyVv — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) February 8, 2018

​