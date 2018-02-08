WATCH A Chinese Sex Doll That Can Do the Dishes

With sex dolls gradually becoming more and more advanced, one business venture is poised to create a model that is expected to be much more than mere tool for satiating one’s carnal desires.

EXDOLL, a sex doll manufacturer based in the Chinese city of Dalian, is preparing to roll out its latest creation – a lifelike automaton that can recognize human speech, play several musical instruments, possesses rudimentary medical expertise and can generally act as a full-fledged companion.

A prototype talking sex doll called Xiaodie is fitted with a WiFi port which not only allows it to receive instructions from its owner and surf the Internet, but also to interact with home appliances fitted with appropriate communication equipment.

EXDOLL creations are intended to act as companions and assistants for lonely bachelors, as men in China still outnumber women by the millions, and to provide care for the elderly.