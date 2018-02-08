Play-by-Play: Women Scramble to Watch Porn During Super Bowl

Porn website xHamster has published a diagram related to its traffic in Philadelphia and Boston during and after the Super Bowl, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles upsetting the New England Patriots 41-33.

Women have proved to be much more active porn-viewers than men during last Sunday's Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the US National Football League, according to a blog post of porn website xHamster.

"After the game ended last night, women began flooding xHamster looking for a little endzone relief of their own. Was it the competitive adrenaline? The tight uniforms? The locker room shots? Or maybe the fact that the men were too busy watching post-game coverage," a blog post read.

While men were finishing the Superbowl, women across the country were quietly excusing themselves… to watch at little xHamster. pic.twitter.com/JreTnmlDAm — xHamster™ (@xhamstercom) 5 февраля 2018 г.

A diagram published by xHamster showed women's record activity in consuming porn amid the Super Bowl, something that spiked to almost 30 percent above average after the end of the game.

Traffic from men stood at just a 13 percent increase at the time, according to the diagram.

READ MORE: Pornhub Offering Philadelphia Lube to Grease Street Poles for Super Bowl

During the game, which was held at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to beat the New England Patriots 41-33, in what The Guardian reported became "one of the greatest Super Bowls ever played."