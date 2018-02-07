BadHairDay: Trump's Combover Caught Trying to Fly Away (VIDEO)

Late Tuesday, Ashley Feinberg, a senior reporter with the Huffington Post, was sifting through the web when she landed on a *shocking* video of US President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One.

Aside from Trump giving his presidential wave, the 21-second video shows the moment when a gust of wind blew the lid off of POTUS' hairdo and revealed that the commander-in-chief is balding.

*insert shocked gasp*

​Just like many who've now seen the footage, Feinberg was also left wondering if the clip was real. Unfortunately, it is very, very real.

Photographers following Trump even managed to get a few images of the big reveal. Beware, folks, once you see it up close there's no turning back.

— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

​True to form, netizens were quick to jump into the discussion. Some opted to go with Darth Vader comparisons while others went for the more creative aspect of dubbing the video to the tune of Gary Wright's "Dreamweaver."

— Robert J Stevens (@ganeshpuri89) February 7, 2018

​Guess Trump wearing those Make America Great Again hats is more for wind protection than a fashion statement.

Wind: 1, Trump: 0.