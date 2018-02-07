Register
21:21 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sexy (-ist) Darmstadt Advertising

    5 Sexist Ads That Stirred the Public in Recent Months (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    CC BY 2.0 / Denis Bocquet / Sexy (-ist) Darmstadt Advertising
    Viral
    Get short URL
    102

    Advertising agencies, accidentally or otherwise, often cross the line in an attempt to pitch merchandise or services, with the ads being labeled as sexist by the public or watchdog organizations.

    Where Do You Keep Yours?

    The latest ad for Tunnock’s Tea Cakes landed its creators in hot water after a complaint to the British Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

    The ad in question depicts a female tennis player lifting her tennis skirt while holding a tea cake beside her hip instead of a tennis ball, with a caption ‘Where do you keep yours?”. This imagery, along with an additional phrase ‘Serve up a treat’, led ASA to deem the ad as demeaning to women.

    ‘Leftover Women’

    Furniture giant Ikea ended up apologizing for an ad it aired in China deemed offensive to single 27-year old and over women who are sometimes referred to as ‘leftover women’. The 29-second video featured a mother scolding her daughter for not "bringing home a boyfriend" to meet her parents.

    PinarellNO

    Late in 2017 Italian cycling company Pinarello released an ad promoting the launch of its e-bike for casual riders and women who want to 'follow easily the men's pace', which prompted many to condemn it on social media as sexist using the hashtag PinarellNO.

    A post on the company official Instagram page featured a picture of a woman described as a ‘couple rider’ and with the following caption: 'I've always wanted to go cycling with my boyfriend but it seemed impossible. Soon everything will become possible.'

    Pandora’s Bracelet

    Danish jewelry brand Pandora got accused of sexism because of an ad displayed in the Milan subway. The billboard was devoid of any provocative imagery and merely followed a question directed at shoppers seeking to buy Christmas presents for ladies: “An iron, pajamas, an apron, a Pandora bracelet. In your opinion, what would make her happy?”

    Used Cars and Women

    An Audi commercial aired in China last year drew sharp criticism from the local social media users who blamed it for effectively equating women with used cars. The video features a mother roughly inspecting her son’s bride during a wedding ceremony, and then shifts to a red Audi sedan driving through an empty highway, with narrator warning the viewers that “an important decision must be made carefully.”

    Related:

    Swedish University 'Sorry' Over 'Sexist' Textbook Featuring HIV, Dwarfs
    Swedish Safe Space: Stockholm to Ban 'Racist', 'Sexist' Advertisements
    As Darts Drops Walk-On Girls, ‘Snowflakes' Could Target All Sporting Eye Candy
    Tags:
    example, accusations, sexism, advertising, Audi, IKEA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok