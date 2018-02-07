Will Smith Congratulates Son With a Parody Music VIDEO

Hollywood celebrity Will Smith celebrated his son’s success in the music world by making an affectionate parody video and posting it online.

"Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!" Smith wrote on his Instagram page.

The video features Will Smith parodying his son’s rap song Icon, copying Jaden’s appearance (complete with bleached hair, a ‘golden’ chain around the neck and golden grills) and movements in the original.

Smith’s actions were praised by many, with some social media users describing him as a ‘father of the year.’

Will Smith just won 2018's ICONIC father of the year by unanimous decision



RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/jP8QZufeft — 👑XHOSA PAPI 🍫 (@Lutho__m) 7 февраля 2018 г.

Will Smith’s post reminded me that I need to listen to Jaden’s album. — Famn Ayisyen (@TellyLongLegs) 7 февраля 2018 г.

Do yourself a favour and follow Will Smith on Instagram. Best decision I made this year 😁 — Nicky (@Nicky_Mitchell7) 7 февраля 2018 г.