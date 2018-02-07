Kick Back and Relax With This Meditative Chinese VIDEO Channel

If you ever need to just sit back and peacefully zone out while marveling at someone be creatively capable in absolute silence, we've got just the YouTube channel for you.

李子柒, roughly translated as Seven Plums, is a relatively new YouTube channel featuring a Chinese woman calmly and confidently creating everything she needs with her own hands basically from scratch.

The channel resembles the popular Primitive Technology one, with every video containing nothing but the woman silently making something from the barest essentials. What's different is she makes her own paper, makeup from flowers, and even her own dye for a dress out of grape skins.

She also posts plenty of cooking videos, but they are just as silent and contemplative. They aren't about learning a recipe. They are about watching how a meal can be made.

The channel is very popular in China. The woman only launched it last August, but already has millions of views.