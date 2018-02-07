South Korean Police Officer Forced Porn on Inferiors - Reports

A police officer in South Korea was accused of forcing about 100 conscripted policemen to watch porn during their travel and waiting time while on duty last year.

According to the Centre for Military Human Rights Korea (CMHRK), an officer surnamed Kim, who is stationed in North Gyeongsang Province, forced adult entertainment on cadets on multiple occasions from June to September, The Korea Times reports.

Citing multiple reports, the CMHRK accused Kim of acting against the conscripts’ will though the motive is still unclear. Kim was also accused of assaulting the juniors and mobilising them for personal use.

READ MORE: S Korea Bans Entry for 36,000 Foreigners During Olympics — Reports

CMHRK head Lim Tae-hoon said he hopes the case will boost the #MeToo movement among the officers, urging an immediate investigation.

“The NPA needs to think about why the conscripted policemen had to wait such a long time before reporting it,” added Lim.