Glitch in the Matrix? Close Encounter With a Trio of 'Clones'

A train commute suddenly took a detour into the Twilight Zone for one passenger when he looked look around and spotted something extremely unusual taking place right under his nose.

A photo uploaded by a redditor who uses the handle ‘thrashbandit’ shows a trio of men peacefully snoozing aboard a crowded train. The catch is, all three of them bear a striking resemblance to each other.

"These three random men in my photo look like the same person," the uploader remarked.

Other redditors immediately took interest in the image, netting it nearly 125,000 upvotes in less than two days.

While the more videogaming-savvy users noted a similarity between this occurrence and "when the developers get lazy making npcs", others speculated about a possible "glitch in the matrix" taking place.