Scientists Uncover Mystery of Peruvian Fireballs (VIDEO)

In an interview from his headquarters in Lima, the Director of Astrophysics at the National Commission of Aerospace Research and Development (CONIDA) Walter Guevara revealed that the fireballs which lit up the night sky in southern Peru on January 27 were in fact parts of a satellite that had broken apart upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

Guevara and his team discovered Cyrillic script on one of five spheres found near the city of Puno. That breakthrough proved to be the key to solving the puzzle.

Videos posted online show strong rays of light and "intense noises" resembling those of an earthquake or a jet breaking the sound barrier. None of the objects caused any significant damage.

After locating the mysterious artifacts, the researchers soon determined they could be "fuel or pressure tanks."

Guevara explains that a Ukrainian inscription can be seen on one of the objects, adding the team has not yet determined the origin of the findings.