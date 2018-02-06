Register
22:28 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Seattle woman launches racist tirade against group of friends waiting for pizza

    ‘You Ain't White Enough': Racist Tirade By Seattle Woman Caught on Tape (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Aditya Sastry
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    On Saturday, Aditya Sastry, Joey Velez and Tom Krajnak were in Seattle, Washington, minding their own business as they lined up to get a pizza when they became the targets of a woman's racist rant.

    According to Sastry, who filmed and later posted video footage of the altercation on Facebook, the unidentified woman was already in the middle of verbally assaulting other locals when she chose to zero in on the group of friends.

    "Something about us caught her attention and she began a racist, xenophobic rant followed by threats and assault," Sastry wrote in the Facebook post. "The video ends after she slaps my phone out of my hand, shattering it, but the confrontation continued with escalating racism and threats of violence primarily against Joey, the black woman next to me and myself."

    "It became quickly apparent that her issue was with Joey and my appearance as we are ethnically Puerto Rican and Indian, respectively," Sastry added.

    In the video the woman can be heard repeatedly asking members of the group where they're from and informing them that "you're not white."

    "Where are you from? You're not white," the *possibly intoxicated* woman says. "Where the f**k are you from? Where are you from b*tch? Where are you from!"

    Though the group ultimately decided to move away from the woman, their attempt at de-escalating the situation failed as she continued to follow them.

    "You ain't white enough b*tch… get the f**k… go back to your own f**king country," she continues. "I'll have you arrested so f**king quick, I have my papers on me b*tch."

    "Do you want a f**king response out me motherf**ker with your… what are you f**king Saudi n***a," she yells out before she clarified to the group that she said "n***a" and not "n***er."

    Police clash with fans celebrating the Philadelphia Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. February 5, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Mark Makela
    ‘There Are People Doing Time for Organizing Protests’: US Racist Double Standard Lets White Sports Rioters Off the Hook

    The footage abruptly cuts off after the woman smacks Sastry's phone to the ground.

    Sastry later wrote in his Facebook post that this was the second time he was "accosted by white Americans claiming this country is theirs."

    "Both these incidents occurred in the ‘sanctuary cities' of Boston and Seattle," Sastry wrote. "I was born and raised in this country and have been blessed with opportunities that don't exist or aren't as accessible elsewhere, but I find myself having a more and more difficult time feeling welcome in my own country."

    Speaking to Q13 Fox, Sastry explained that the content of the footage is an important illustration that racism can happen anywhere.

    "I think the content is very important because you see these things and you think that happens somewhere else. And I've said it to myself many times; however, that's not the case. This happens everywhere," he told the local station.

    An investigation has been launched by the Seattle Police Department.

    Related:

    Swedish Report Pins Youngsters' Radicalization on Criminal Milieus, Racism
    Black H&M Model's Family Leaves Home in Sweden Amid 'Racism' Controversy
    Fuel to the Fire: Actor Kevin Spacey's Reported Racism Charges Inflame Twitter
    Racism Outrage Up With Sh** 'Pouring out' of Trump Hotel Entrance in Washington
    Why UK Media Go Bonkers Over Spartak Moscow "Racism", and What They Don't Show
    Tags:
    Racism, Washington, Seattle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok