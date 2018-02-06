Thou Shalt Not Steal: Some Find Out The Hard Way

A tourist has sent back the bricks he took from a sacred ancient temple in Thailand to put a stop to constant unrest and find some peace in his life.

Last week, the Tourism Authority of Thailand received a package containing three bricks, believed to be centuries old, and a note in Thai according to Panupong Paengkul, a tourism official in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, where the bricks were allegedly stolen from.

"The note indicated that the bricks should be returned to any temple in Ayutthaya because the sender had not lived a peaceful life since, but it didn't elaborate on what had really happened," Panupong explained. "The note was written in Thai. I suspect it was translated by Google," he added, declining to reveal the name or nationality of the cursed sender.

READ MORE: Penis Whitening in Thailand Dismissed as Risky Phallic 'Fashion'

The bricks have already been delivered to the Wat Mahathat temple, one of many local ancient sites, where they were apparently taken from.

It's not the first time Ayutthaya officials received stolen relics by mail. A few years ago, another tourist returned a piece of a statue after constantly feeling someone else's presence when alone.

READ MORE: Three People Killed in Thailand's Market Blast — Reports (PHOTO)

Ayutthaya, 80 kilometers north of Bangkok, used to be the capital of a kingdom that existed from the 14th to 18th centuries in present-day Thailand.