Register
10:07 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Coffee

    Thai Coffee Shop Owner Faces Jail for Posting Nude Waitress Ad (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Last week social media exploded after seeing a now-viral clip of a Thai model who posed as a nude coffee shop waitress in an attempt to attract more customers and help out the shop’s owner.

    The owner of the scandalous coffee shop has faced obscenity charges for publishing suggestive videos and photos of the half-naked waitress, The Sun reported. The clip of the Pattaya-based model, now identified as Arisa Suwannawong, featured the woman wearing nothing but an apron as a gesture of goodwill to promote the Nina Coffee Shop in Chonburi’s Sattaship district.

    READ MORE: Amazon in Hot Water Over 'Racist' Ad in Chinese Traditional Outfit

    She was not the only person who caused so much buzz; her colleague Minggomut “Ming” Kongsawas also acted as good Samaritan by going commando, which made her saucy photos disperse all over the Internet. The model shared with Coconuts Bangkok media outlet that not only did she and Ming do the shoot for free, but it was her idea.

    “I talked to the owner, and he said that no one comes to his coffee shop because it’s far from the city, so I offered to make a video and he could share it. Ming posed in the photos,” she explained.

    The police said the coffee shop’s owner, identified as Prasong Runnakorn, turned himself in on February 4, and admitted to the charges of uploading obscene materials into a publicly accessible computer system.

    “The owner said that he didn’t know any better and admitted it was a way to publicize his coffee shop that just opened last Tuesday. He didn’t realize it would break the law, because the model in the photos wasn’t fully naked,” Pol. Col. Thanachai Usakit, commander of Phlu Ta Luang police, told Coconuts.

    Prasong faces a potentially harsh punishment, including a prison sentence of three to five years and/or a fine of THB100,000 (around $3,168).

    Tags:
    advertisement, nude photos, coffee shop, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok