10:06 GMT +306 February 2018
    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton takes part in the Women for Women International Luncheon in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2017.

    Clinton Says 'Women's Voices Are Not Shutting Up', Causes Twitter Backlash

    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid
    Hillary Clinton had recently come under fire over her decision not to fire her adviser accused of sexual harassment during her campaign.

    When speaking at a ceremony honoring international human rights activists, former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated that the momentum behind women's rights "has never been stronger," adding "We are not going back, and women's voices are not shutting up."

    She further stated that the US is no longer playing its role as a "beacon" for human rights and as a fighter for those "under the whip and the gun."

    "We have to do more to reestablish America’s voice in this," she said at Georgetown University's Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

    However, it seems that Clinton's speech, which has been largely in tone with the #MeToo campaign, has left some Twitter users puzzled. Some have questioned whether the former Secretary of State is sincere enough, when pushing women's rights agenda forward.

    Others have praised Hillary Clinton's "tireless" fight for women's rights.

    In the past several weeks, Hillary Clinton had been criticized for her reported failure to fire her adviser accused of sexual harassment during her presidential campaign. The former First Lady and Secretary of State responded to the media report, saying that she "very much" understands "the question I'm being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior." However, she abstained from apologising.

    READ MORE: Assange: After 'Butcher' of Libyan Women, Clinton 'Covers Up Sexual Impropriety'

    According to The New York Times report, despite repeatedly assuring the public about her push for women's rights and empowerment, Hillary Clinton refused to fire her senior adviser Burns Strider who allegedly sexually harassed a woman under him on several occasions.

    Tags:
    women's rights, Hillary Clinton, United States
