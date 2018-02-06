Clinton Says 'Women's Voices Are Not Shutting Up', Causes Twitter Backlash

Hillary Clinton had recently come under fire over her decision not to fire her adviser accused of sexual harassment during her campaign.

When speaking at a ceremony honoring international human rights activists, former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated that the momentum behind women's rights "has never been stronger," adding "We are not going back, and women's voices are not shutting up."

She further stated that the US is no longer playing its role as a "beacon" for human rights and as a fighter for those "under the whip and the gun."

"We have to do more to reestablish America’s voice in this," she said at Georgetown University's Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

However, it seems that Clinton's speech, which has been largely in tone with the #MeToo campaign, has left some Twitter users puzzled. Some have questioned whether the former Secretary of State is sincere enough, when pushing women's rights agenda forward.

Women's Rights… how many millions did the Clinton Foundation take from countries that persecute women? #youreafraud — kimjustkim (@itsjustkim1) 5 февраля 2018 г.

Only women that were oppressed and threatened were rape victims of Bill Clinton. And Hillary was the woman in charge of that https://t.co/YvOJEbzDhW — Mexmobo17 (@mexmobo17) 6 февраля 2018 г.

"Women are oppressed," said Hillary Clinton who was First Lady of the United States.



"Women are oppressed," said Nancy Pelosi, who is worth over a hundred million & leads the Democratic Party.



"Women are oppressed," said Maxine Waters who lives in a wealthy area of California. — Sassy Gay Republican (@sassygayrepub) 5 февраля 2018 г.

GOD won't she please retire. She isn't helping. She is fueling the alt-right HILLARY… go be a good GrandMa and stay out of politics. PLEASE. — Jeanne (@Jeanne0256) 6 февраля 2018 г.

as long as the women or girls do not accuse her husband, famous friends or her staffers of sexual misconduct, right? 🙄 — Pearl (@NettiePearl01) 6 февраля 2018 г.

Others have praised Hillary Clinton's "tireless" fight for women's rights.

HRC has been working tirelessly for women & children for decades! She won't back down!! — VMacDem (@Virgini62844178) 6 февраля 2018 г.

As you can should, @HillaryClinton. Your dedication to this country and to empowering women is legendary and necessary. — Mary DeBattista 🛵 (@cktailgrl) 6 февраля 2018 г.

In the past several weeks, Hillary Clinton had been criticized for her reported failure to fire her adviser accused of sexual harassment during her presidential campaign. The former First Lady and Secretary of State responded to the media report, saying that she "very much" understands "the question I'm being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior." However, she abstained from apologising.

According to The New York Times report, despite repeatedly assuring the public about her push for women's rights and empowerment, Hillary Clinton refused to fire her senior adviser Burns Strider who allegedly sexually harassed a woman under him on several occasions.