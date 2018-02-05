Easy Living: Watch Porn, Get Paid. Simple

The creator of a new entertainment startup is convinced that the old monetization model is outdated and that attention of the audience is a scarce and highly valuable resource.

You heard it right — Vice Industry Token Inc. is planning to pay everyone watching adult films on platforms working with the firm… with cryptographic tokens called VIT. What are they good for? According to Vice Industry, customers will be able to use them to pay for premium content from selected adult websites.

According to Stuart Duncan, the founder of Vice Industry Token, the existing ad-driven model, which dominates most such websites, is deeply flawed now that the competition for viewer attention has intensified. He suggests a new type of economy in the industry, which he calls “Attention Economy.”

The blockchain based system will reward content viewers with a fraction of a VIT token whenever they perform actions, required by the website curators, such as liking and sharing videos. Producers and curators of the films will also get their share of VIT from these actions. Another way to get the tokens is to buy them during the initial offering, where they are supplied along with up to 80% on products and services of Vice Industry’s partners.

This is not the first weird or unusual project using trending blockchain technology. Recently three banana plantation owners introduced Bananacoin – a cryptocurrency backed by the value of the product gathered on their plantations.