Breakfast of Champions? Philly Fan Eats Horse Poop After Super Bowl Win (VIDEOS)

Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles pummeled the New England Patriots Sunday night, mayhem ensued in the City of Brotherly Love as fans took Super Bowl celebrations to a new level.

While others were tearing down street lights and traffic signs and turning over a certain Toyota Prius, one Eagles fan took the cake: munching down on some hearty horse manure, video footage shows.

— Bryan Murphy (@murphy818) February 5, 2018

​Filmed and shared by onlooker Bryan Murphy, the video shows a man kneeling down on the street and shoving his mouth full of horse dung as a group of Eagles fans cheer him on in the background.

© REUTERS/ Mark Makela WATCH Blast Reportedly Hits Philadelphia After Super Bowl Match Amid Fan Riots

After a few more seconds of showing off the serving of horse poop in his mouth, the (possibly intoxicated) fan shows the rowdy crowd that he's eaten his *snack.*

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that a sports fan has celebrated a win by eating feces. In 2016, video emerged on Twitter of a Cleveland Cavaliers fan downing not one, but two bites of horse poo during the basketball team's victory parade.

— Brandon Duber (@MacDuber) June 23, 2016

​The weekend win became the first Super Bowl victory for the Philly team after beating the Patriots 41-33.