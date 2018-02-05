Breakfast of Champions? Philly Fan Eats Horse Poop After Super Bowl Win (VIDEOS)

While others were tearing down street lights and traffic signs and turning over a certain Toyota Prius, one Eagles fan took the cake: munching down on some hearty horse manure, video footage shows.
— Bryan Murphy (@murphy818) February 5, 2018
Filmed and shared by onlooker Bryan Murphy, the video shows a man kneeling down on the street and shoving his mouth full of horse dung as a group of Eagles fans cheer him on in the background.
After a few more seconds of showing off the serving of horse poop in his mouth, the (possibly intoxicated) fan shows the rowdy crowd that he's eaten his *snack.*
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that a sports fan has celebrated a win by eating feces. In 2016, video emerged on Twitter of a Cleveland Cavaliers fan downing not one, but two bites of horse poo during the basketball team's victory parade.
— Brandon Duber (@MacDuber) June 23, 2016
The weekend win became the first Super Bowl victory for the Philly team after beating the Patriots 41-33.
