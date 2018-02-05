Barely There: New Super-Small Underwear Trend Hits Japan (PHOTOS)

To reveal their cuddly forms, Japanese women have increaasingly begun choosing underwear with extremely low rise and of a small size.

New underwear items covering only the bare essentials are gaining popularity among women in Japan.

The dubious fashion trend has already been widely spread across social networks, with female users taking pictures of themselves in delicates revealing their cuddly bodies.

The new underwear production was reportedly started by the fashion house Predator Rat.

The manufacturers are assumed to have come up with the idea after being inspired by bodybuilders' outfits.