Epic Adventure: Man Takes Two Homeless Puppies for Grand Tour Though Country

The life of two puppy siblings has drastically changed after meeting Jordan Kahana in the Arizona desert. In the course of a year they’ve visited 35 states and traveled 32,000 miles together.

Life can take unexpected turns sometimes and so it did with two cute puppy siblings that could expect nothing good after being abandoned in the middle of the road going through the Arizona desert. Fortunately their paths crossed with Jordan Kahana, a freelance digital director, who travels a lot due to the nature of his job. The man took the siblings to the nearest vet, but couldn’t part with the cute pair, so he took them with him and hit the road again.

A year has passed since Jordan took in the puppies and the amount of miles Sedona and Zeus have traveled with their human friend and the number of places they have visited is probably beyond anything an ordinary dog could dream of.