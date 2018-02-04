Epic Adventure: Man Takes Two Homeless Puppies for Grand Tour Though Country

Life can take unexpected turns sometimes and so it did with two cute puppy siblings that could expect nothing good after being abandoned in the middle of the road going through the Arizona desert. Fortunately their paths crossed with Jordan Kahana, a freelance digital director, who travels a lot due to the nature of his job. The man took the siblings to the nearest vet, but couldn’t part with the cute pair, so he took them with him and hit the road again.
This is the last time I’ll address this. My video has been circulating IG pages lately. It amazes me how many comments say my story is “fake” — adopting 2 puppies at the same time. It’s insane! Not planned and something i wouldn’t recommend 😅 I have to ask, why is the gut instinct to be negative on the internet? Kindness is free. Positive vibes are free. My pups, sadly were free… abandoned in the middle of the road. Happiness is more fun to spread anyways 🤗🐺🐺
A year has passed since Jordan took in the puppies and the amount of miles Sedona and Zeus have traveled with their human friend and the number of places they have visited is probably beyond anything an ordinary dog could dream of.
Recently the three celebrated the first anniversary of their life-changing encounter.
IT’S A CELEBRATION 🎉 The Adventure Squad turns 1 today. A year ago at this time I came across the pups in the middle of no where 🏜 The two cutest f*cking puppies I’ve ever seen. I am forever grateful for their impact and rescuing me at a time in my life needed most. Here’s to many many more adventure 🙋🏻♂️🐺🐺
Unfortunately, not every homeless dog is as lucky as Sedona and Zeus, but let’s hope that there will be more such heart-warming stories.
