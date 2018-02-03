Nuclear-Powered Taxi: Rescue Operation "Crazy Russian" Style

The members of the Russian RGO Expo expedition have managed to reach the port of Dikson, the northernmost settlement in Russia. However, they couldn’t reach their next destination due to a change in weather conditions. The explorers had planned to reach Dudinka by ice using their off-roaders, but unfortunately they couldn’t cope with the 1meter (3 feet) thick layer of snow and melting ice crust.
Luckily, they managed to contact the Russian Nuclear Fleet (Rosatomflot) and ask for assistance. Rosatomflot didn’t hesitate to send its nuclear-powered icebreaker “Taymyr” to their rescue. After spending the night in a tent on the ice, both expeditionists and their cars were loaded aboard the ship, traveling the rest of the way in the warmth of their private cabins.
Сегодня в 9:00 утра меня разбудил гудок атомного ледокола Таймыр, говорят в Арктике это хорошая примета, значит приключения только начинаются… #пропутешествия #rgoexpo #hilux #toyotahilux #pickuphero #toyota #toyotarussia #тойота #бросьтевызовневозможному #hella #hellacis #возможностьпроявитьсебя #maxxisrussia #redfox #redfoxoutdoor #fiskarsrussia #tplus #midland #ледокол #атомныйледокол #росатомфлот #arctic #арктика #путешествие #путешествия #россия #таймыр @toyotarussia
Oddly enough they had met “Taymyr” back during their way to Dikson and even decided to do some drag-racing with the vessel. The explorers’ off-roaders emerged victorious, but it’s obvious that Taymyr’s crew didn’t hold a grudge.
#Репост @bogdee — Гонки с ледоколом, видео из серии «Безумные Русские». Во время нашей экспедиции в Диксон мы встречали несколько раз ледоколы, с одним из них мы решили устроить гонки. В драг-битве атомный ледокол Таймыр — дизельная Toyota Hilux, победила дизельная Toyota 😉👍🏼 by @toyotarussia #пропутешествия #rgoexpo #hilux #toyotahilux #pickuphero #toyota #toyotarussia #тойота #бросьтевызовневозможному #hella #hellacis #возможностьпроявитьсебя #maxxisrussia #redfox #redfoxoutdoor #fiskarsrussia #tplus #midland #russia #expedition #extreme
The expedition team’s crazy rendezvous with the icebreaker caused excitement on social networks:
