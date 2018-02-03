Register
16:01 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nuclear-powered icebreaker Taymyr

    Nuclear-Powered Taxi: Rescue Operation "Crazy Russian" Style

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Tuomas Romu / Nuclear-powered icebreaker Taymyr
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 51

    The Russian RGO Expo expedition members faced significant troubles while trying to reach the town of Dudinka by ice due to severe weather conditions.

    The members of the Russian RGO Expo expedition have managed to reach the port of Dikson, the northernmost settlement in Russia. However, they couldn’t reach their next destination due to a change in weather conditions. The explorers had planned to reach Dudinka by ice using their off-roaders, but unfortunately they couldn’t cope with the 1meter (3 feet) thick layer of snow and melting ice crust.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Lady Skis to South Pole in Heroic Repeat of Amundsen's Feat (PHOTOS)

    Luckily, they managed to contact the Russian Nuclear Fleet (Rosatomflot) and ask for assistance. Rosatomflot didn’t hesitate to send its nuclear-powered icebreaker “Taymyr” to their rescue. After spending the night in a tent on the ice, both expeditionists and their cars were loaded aboard the ship, traveling the rest of the way in the warmth of their private cabins.

    Сегодня в 9:00 утра меня разбудил гудок атомного ледокола Таймыр, говорят в Арктике это хорошая примета, значит приключения только начинаются… #пропутешествия #rgoexpo #hilux #toyotahilux #pickuphero #toyota #toyotarussia #тойота #бросьтевызовневозможному #hella #hellacis #возможностьпроявитьсебя #maxxisrussia #redfox #redfoxoutdoor #fiskarsrussia #tplus #midland #ледокол #атомныйледокол #росатомфлот #arctic #арктика #путешествие #путешествия #россия #таймыр @toyotarussia

    Публикация от Bogdan Bulychev ↟travel man↟ (@bogdee) Янв 31, 2018 at 11:53 PST

    Oddly enough they had met “Taymyr” back during their way to Dikson and even decided to do some drag-racing with the vessel. The explorers’ off-roaders emerged victorious, but it’s obvious that Taymyr’s crew didn’t hold a grudge.

    #Репост @bogdee — Гонки с ледоколом, видео из серии «Безумные Русские». Во время нашей экспедиции в Диксон мы встречали несколько раз ледоколы, с одним из них мы решили устроить гонки. В драг-битве атомный ледокол Таймыр — дизельная Toyota Hilux, победила дизельная Toyota 😉👍🏼 by @toyotarussia #пропутешествия #rgoexpo #hilux #toyotahilux #pickuphero #toyota #toyotarussia #тойота #бросьтевызовневозможному #hella #hellacis #возможностьпроявитьсебя #maxxisrussia #redfox #redfoxoutdoor #fiskarsrussia #tplus #midland #russia #expedition #extreme

    Публикация от Anton Panov (@oper_11) Янв 28, 2018 at 12:14 PST

    The expedition team’s crazy rendezvous with the icebreaker caused excitement on social networks:

    Related:

    'Operation Deep Freeze': US Icebreaker Heads for Antarctica to Resupply Bases
    Meet Russia's Newest Icebreaker Ilya Muromets
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet
    Russian-Built, Gas-Powered 'Green' Icebreaker Starts Operating in Finland
    US, Canada Team Up to Design New Coast Guard Icebreaker
    Tags:
    Russian north, icebreakers, rescue effort, icebreaker, rescue, expedition, Instagram, Twitter, RGO Expo, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok