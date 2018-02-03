Penis Whitening in Thailand Dismissed as Risky Phallic 'Fashion'

A laser treatment for male genitals has been trending since early January, despite the many dangers associated with whitening such a sensitive part of a man’s body.

The latest beauty trend has raised eyebrows and the concern of many surgeons over the health risks posed by the procedure itself, ranging from burns and scars to taut skin or the exact opposite of their initial desire – a darker penis.

"I think it should not be done in a patient that doesn't need it," Milan plastic surgeon Massimiliano Brambilla, who specializes in genital procedures, said. Most of the substances that are used to whiten…are quite aggressive. Whitening is one of those things that I am very careful of."

The whitening service costs around $650 for five sessions.

As it so happens, penises are not alone in this trend…they’ve been joined by vagina bleaching which has become a bombshell hit in Philippines. This procedure also has side effects, such as bruising, blistering and even skin infections, and costs $979.