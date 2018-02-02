WATCH: After Predicting Early Spring, Canada's Groundhog Bites Reporter

After completing his official duties, Sam, a proclaimed no-shadow enthusiast, took a moment to relax and show off his more playful side to reporters willing to enter his enclosure. Unfortunately for reporter Brett Ruskin, things to a turn for the worse when he tried to prevent Sam from escaping.
— Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) February 2, 2018
Ruskin later took to Twitter to make a few jokes about the incident.
"Sam's handlers from the Dept. of Natural Resources say I shouldn't need a shot," the CBC News reporter said. "But also my front teeth are growing and there's fur all over me now."
— Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) February 2, 2018
Aside from getting a little blood on his hand, Ruskin added that he's "fine."
Note to self, don't mess with a working groundhog.
All comments
Show new comments (0)