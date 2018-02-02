Register
22:28 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ulyanovsk cadets

    Justice Served? Russian Aviation Cadets Told Off for Erotic Mock Video

    © Photo: YouTube/Vsem privet
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Students of The Civil Aviation Institute of Ulyanovsk, a western Russian city on the Volga banks, were initially threatened with expulsion, but got off with an admonition for a scandalous video to the "Satisfaction" tune , which made headlines in mid-January, provoking criticism but at the same time, winning a lot of netizens' support.

    "The students have violated the rules accepted in the educational institution. Due to this, they have been reprimanded. We have had a talk with the first year students and their parents," a representative for the institution has told RIA Novosti.

    According to her, the cadets who shot the notorious video, continue their studies and nobody has been expelled, though there were warnings to this end shortly after the video emerged.

    READ MORE: China Goes Nuts Over 'Karma Is a B*tch Challenge'

    Earlier the regional prosecutor made an enquiry into the case and ruled that some of the teaching staff were subject to disciplinary action, causing a storm of reaction online.

    A number of medical college students demonstrated their support of the would-be pilots in their own mock footage:

    Construction College students followed suit making another burlesque video, in which they danced to Benny Benassi’s "Satisfaction" pop hit with just underpants and safety helmets on.

    The baton then passed on to the Moscow Suvorov Military School cadets, Russian rescue service staffers, maritime college students and many more.

    Housewives, pensioners from Saint Petersburg and Russian sportsmen, biathlonists among them, famously joined in the flashmob.

    A popular Russian TV host and journalist Ivan Urgant also backed the Ulyanovsk budding pilots and came up with his own version of a mocking video clip:

    A petition published on the change.org website calling not to expel the aviation cadets collected over 88,000 signatures.

    The much debated video featuring a number of aviation cadets from an Ulyanovsk college dancing half-naked went viral on January 16 and shortly scored millions of viewings.

    Related:

    'Tide In, Dirt Out': Deadly Detergent Eating Flashmob Jumps to Dangerous Scale
    Love Art and Posing for Pictures? This Flashmob Might Be Your Cup of Tea
    #Barcelona: Twitter Responds to Van Ramming Attack With Cats & Dogs Flashmob
    Hundreds of Students Partake in Flashmob to Celebrate Crimea Spring Anniversary
    Tags:
    mock video, expulsion, erotic, colleges, flashmob, Ulyanovsk, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok