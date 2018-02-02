Register
02 February 2018
    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows a worker painting the face of a silicone doll at a factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian

    March of Progress: Smart Talking Sex Dolls Come to China (PHOTO)

    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    A Chinese company intends to address the gender- and age-related issues that the country is currently facing, by introducing advanced talking sex dolls to the market.

    As China’s population continues to age and men in the country still outnumber women by the millions, a sex doll manufacturer called EXDOLL, based in the city of Dalian, seeks to help mitigate these problems by providing companionship for lonely men and care for the elderly with the help of their new creations.

    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows robots in a lab of a doll factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian
    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows robots in a lab of a doll factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian

    A prototype talking sex doll called Xiaodie is outfitted with a WiFi port and can respond to verbal commands or receive instructions via a phone app. Xiaodie costs about 25,000 yuan (about $3,978), which is significantly more expensive than ordinary sex dolls that the company has been manufacturing since 2009 and selling for about 2,500 yuan ($398) apiece.

    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows a worker painting the face of a silicone doll at a factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian
    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows a worker painting the face of a silicone doll at a factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian

    "China has a shortage of women, and this is a factor in why there's this demand, but they're not just for sex… We're designing them so they can have meaningful conversations with you and help with chores around the house. They could eventually even work as medical assistants or receptionists," EXDOLL marketing director Wu Xingliang told AFP.

    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows a worker trimming the skin imperfections of a silicone doll at a factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian
    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows a worker trimming the skin imperfections of a silicone doll at a factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian

    The company seeks to outfit its dolls with actual artificial intelligence to make them as lifelike as possible.

    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows an engineer holding a silicon face against the head of a robot at a lab of a doll factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian
    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows an engineer holding a silicon face against the head of a robot at a lab of a doll factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian

