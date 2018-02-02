Register
14:28 GMT +302 February 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip visit Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 2, 2018

    "Auntie May" From UK Conquers Chinese During Official Trip

    Britain's Prime Minister, nicknamed “Aunty May” in Chinese social media is spending three days on a state visit to China, aimed at strengthening Sino-British ties, but it's not all about business.

    UK's Prime Minister Theresa May is continuing her official visit to China, with the third and final day being Friday.

    During meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, May reaffirmed that the “Golden Era” of bilateral relations between UK and China must continue, it was initially proclaimed back in October 2015 during Xi's visit to Britain.

    "The two countries need to enhance mutual understanding, respect and consider each other's core interests and major concerns, and deal with sensitive issues in a constructive way," said Xi during talks with May.

    The two countries also signed a large number of deals in areas including trade, finance, health care and smart cities as trade links and Chinese investment into the UK continues to grow.

    The prime minister has been accompanied by the heads of over 50 British business and commercial organizations.

    "I have been pleased to bring a very large business delegation here who had a very successful visit," she said.

    But, trade deals aside, Theresa May has also won over the Chinese who dubbed her "Auntie May." The name was given to her by the younger generation of Chinese who are fond of British culture according to the China Plus news website.

    Theresa May was in fact directly asked by Chinese broadcaster CCTV whether she knew about her nickname.

    "A lot of Chinese people would affectionately call you, in Chinese, ‘Auntie May’. That’s really a kind of a call for Chinese — you’re one of the members of the family. Do you like that?," the CCTV anchor said.

    While the Prime Minister replied that she's "honoured by that."

    The visit also received great attention among Chinese social media users, who were worried that she doesn't get too cold during her many official events, especially when she arrived at Beijing's Forbidden City wearing a skirt. 

    Some took to the Chinese version of Twitter — Weibo — to voice their concern for May.

    “We Beijing can be cold, you can wear socks,” said one user.

    Another commented: “I propose to send a pair of autumn trousers, plus a pair of red like aunt Mei high heels shoes.”

    “Aunt Mei, your legs are not cold?” wrote others.

    While the Chinese were excited receive UK's Prime Minister, this wasn't the case back home in Britain.

    Some didn't even want her to come back.

    But she'll be back to face growing accusations of poor leadership, boring policies, and weakness over Brexit.

    Xi Jinping, Theresa May, China, Britain
