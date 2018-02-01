Not Boring: Elon Musk's Anti-Zombie Flamethrowers Sold Like Hot Cakes

The Boring Company has successfully completed yet another merchandise venture by selling a large batch of branded flamethrowers, doing their part to make the world safer should there ever be a zombie apocalypse.

SpaceX founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that the entire stock of 20,000 Boring Company flamethrowers ended up completely sold out less than a week after the beginning of the sales.

The flamethrowers were sold for $500 apiece via the Boring Company website, netting the enterprise some $10 million.

Flamethrowers sold out — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018

​Musk announced the beginning of the sales on January 27, jokingly touting the flamethrowers as a perfect weapon in case of a zombie apocalypse.

When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Публикация от Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Янв 27, 2018 at 4:53 PST

Ironically, one of Musk’s customers turned out to be none other than Chandler Riggs, American actor who starred as Carl Grimes in AMC horror TV series The Walking Dead.

guys i just bought a flamethrower



i feel so satisfied yet so confused — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 28, 2018

​Earlier the Boring Company carried out another successful sales campaign by peddling some 50,000 Boring Company hats.