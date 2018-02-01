Register
01 February 2018
    A man dressed in American flag clothes holds Make America Great Again hats before President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Ladd–Peebles Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.

    New Promos For 'The First Purge' Takes Inspiration From MAGA Slogan

    © AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson
    Viral
    0 0 0

    On Tuesday, just as US President Donald Trump was getting ready to give his State of the Union address, Universal Pictures released a teaser trailer for its upcoming film, "The First Purge."

    The trailer, which could easily pass for a Trump campaign promo, begins with a narrator asking viewers what makes America great as images of smiling Americans and stills of children playing baseball appear.

    ​​"You are the lifeblood of the nation and your rights as Americans must be safeguarded," the narrator says. "There is only one solution that is going to keep our country great — a new tradition."

    "Participate today and nothing will make you prouder than when your boy looks up at you and says ‘Dad, I want to purge, too,'" the narrator adds in an ominous tone.

    If it wasn't obvious enough that the team behind the film was trying to take a dig at the Trump administration, they also released a poster of a cap strikingly similar to 45's MAGA hat.

    ​Rather than the original Make America Great Again stitching, the film's version sports the phrase: "The First Purge."

    The movie, which will be the fourth installment of the franchise, is setup as a prequel to the film series, which follows a night in the US when all crime is legal. This, according to the storyline, is part of an effort by the US government to keep crime rates low.

    President-elect Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York.
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Dressed for the War on Christmas: Trump MAGA Hats Get Holiday Makeover (PHOTO)

    Per the caption of the teaser trailer, the film will go back to the time when fictitious officials in the series first tested how having a purge day would benefit Americans.

    "To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community," the synopsis reads. "But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation."

    This isn't the first time that the makers of the franchise referenced Trump. The previous film, "The Purge: Election Year," which was released only six months before the 2016 election, also had a promotional poster that included the tagline, "Keep American Great."

    "The First Purge" is expected to be released on July 4.

