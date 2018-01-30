Register
23:49 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Stress

    WATCH: California Teacher Calls US Soldiers ‘Dumb Sh*ts’ in Classroom Rant

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    471

    A video of a Southern California high school history teacher referring to military members as the “frickin’ lowest of our low” during a classroom rant has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage.

    In the video, El Rancho High teacher Gregory Salcido, who is also a Pico Rivera City council member, says military members are failed students who had no other choice but to serve.

    "Think about the people you know who are over there," Salcido is heard saying in the recording.

    "Your freakin' stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They're dumb sh*ts. They're not high-level bankers. They're not academic people. They're not intellectual people."

    "They're the freakin' lowest of our low."

    He is also seen asking why military recruiters are allowed to visit the school.

    "We don't allow pimps to come into school," he said.

    The student who captured the video told local news outlets it was taken January 19 during a government class.

    He told CBS2 Los Angeles that he started filming from his cell phone after Salcido started reprimanding another student for wearing a Marines sweatshirt. The video appears to have been taken from underneath a desk.

    "I was very angry," the student told CBS2 Los Angeles.

    "It was so disrespectful to my dad and my uncles and all veterans and those still in the military," said the student, whose father and uncles fought in in US wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam.

    Although the unidentified student didn't intend for the video to go viral, his mother shared it with some of her friends and "now it's this."

    A Facebook post published on January 26 by Kimberlie Flauto reads, "Help me make this go viral. My friend's son was sporting his marine sweater while this liberal douche teacher rants about the military. The school is called El Rancho high school in the city of Pico Rivera, California. The teacher's name is Mr. Salcido." So far, the post has been shared more than 90,000 times and has provoked around 23,000 comments.

    ​The school's superintendent, Karling Aguilera-Fort, has not yet discussed the incident with Salcido because the teacher was out of town. He did confirm that Salcido would face disciplinary action upon his return, military.com reported.

    On Friday, Salcido posted a statement on his personal Facebook page from New York. 

    Children On A Playground
    © AP Photo/ Lisa Rathke
    WATCH: Teacher Strips Down Naked, Chases After LA Elementary School Kids

    "The Salcido 3 just got out of an excellent musical, ‘The Band's Arrival.' I turned my phone back on to unexpectedly see a storm. I don't think it's wise for me to make any specific comments, but I want my friends, family and students to know we are fine and we respect the rights of free expression for all individuals."

    "I and my fellow council members strongly disagree with Mr. Salcido's comments," said Pico Rivera Mayor Gustavo Camacho recently, ABC7 reported. "We denounce his statements."

    Camacho also announced that Salcido has been removed from all council committees.

    In 2010, Salcido was reportedly accused by a parent of making inappropriate racial comments during a summer school class, the Register reported.

    Although he denied the remarks, Salcido was suspended for the rest of the summer session.

    Related:

    Wine-Fetching Ambulance Attracts Viral Attention, Partying Doctors Face the Axe
    UK PM's Aide Hits Out at Viral Tweet Claiming New UK Passport to Cost '£500m'
    Don't Touch My Hair: Online Game Created by Frustrated US Woman Goes Viral
    Naked Japanese Guy Takes Tablecloth Trick to the Next Level, Goes Viral (VIDEOS)
    Viral Bullying Story Turns Dark as Keaton Jones’ Mom Outed as Racist Scammer
    Tags:
    controversy, voice recording, recording, military, school, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok