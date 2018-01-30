WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at New Jersey Restaurant

On Saturday, diners at a New Jersey Denny's restaurant got more than just a side of eggs and bacon with their dining experience when a gaggle of people began fighting and throwing chairs across the establishment.

Though it's unclear what started the melee, reports suggest that more than 15 people at the Vineland location were involved in the food-throwing, chair-tossing fight.

​Filmed and posted to Facebook by Jariito Excia, a customer in the restaurant, the video shows multiple people tossing wooden chairs at one another while several bystanders yell at the group committing the assault on the restaurant. At one point in the video, a metallic napkin holder is seen being flung into the air toward a row of tables, taking down packets of splenda.

"Stop! Get out!" a woman is heard yelling. "Get out!"

By the time police arrived on the scene, just before 3 a.m., the fight had mostly been broken up as only a few participants remained. According to The Daily Journal, one person was immediately arrested on an outstanding warrant. No injuries were reported.

A second video filmed by Idney Maria Langston shows broken plates, forks and napkins scattered across the dining hall as police assess the situation.

Officials estimated restaurant damages to be roughly $2,500, the Journal reported.

In response to the fight, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office took to Facebook to condemn the behavior exhibited by participants and urge anyone with information to come forward.

"It's unfortunate to the patrons at the restaurant, the owner of the establishment and to the community that individuals would behave in such a manner at a public establishment," the post by the prosecutor's office said. "No one in our community should be concerned that they may face this type of nonsensical behavior when they go out for a bite to eat."

"That is why we need your help to identify the individuals involved and prosecute them to the full extent of the law for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF," the statement added.

This is the latest restaurant fight club to make headlines following the December 2017 altercation recorded at an Ohio Waffle House.