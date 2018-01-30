Twitter Reacts to 7-Year-Old Arrested in Miami (VIDEO)

Florida is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons yet again. Twitter users have expressed opposing opinions on the incident as some have questioned the methods, while others suggested that the child needed to respect authority.

According to the Miami Herald, when a 7-year-old boy attacked his teacher Monday morning, the victim estimated the child’s extremely aggressive behavior warranted a 911 call.

A police officer promptly responded to the call and apprehended the youth using his trusty old hand-cuffs.

As it usually goes, social media warriors were divided in their view of the incident. Many have expressed shock over the incident and questioned the methods used by the police.

This is harsh. He didn’t have a weapon. I’m sure the teacher overreacted. The principal should’ve stepped in and take control without the police. Not right. — Vera Gen (@Strugachik) 29 января 2018 г.

I don’t know sounds fishy to me. — Araceli Hurtado (@AraceliHurtado8) 29 января 2018 г.

Same thing happened last year after the cuffs it may not happen again — sophia millbrooks (@sophiamillbroo1) 29 января 2018 г.

However, some have approved of law enforcement’s approach.

Hands down they need to prove a point… If he thinks it's okay to attack a teacher then he should have to know the consequences of his actions. That's part of the problem today. — QueenCampos (@RachelCampos79) 29 января 2018 г.