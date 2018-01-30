Register
    Models Bella Hadid, left, and Gigi Hadid pose during the after party photocall after the Victoria's Secret fashion show Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Paris.

    Naked Hadid Sister Act on Vogue Cover Unleashes Torrent of Emotions Online

    "This is pushing it too far" and "this does not seem very sisterly to me!" are just some of the online reactions to the newest cover of British Vogue.

    American fashion models Gigi and Bell Hadid have been photographed to appear on the March issue cover of the magazine. An explicit photo of the sisters posing naked in each other’s embrace left online users feeling uncomfortable and disturbed.

    "She's one of the only people I'll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her," Gigi Hadid told Vogue, speaking about her younger sister Bella. 

    READ MORE: 'We Only Come in a Double Pack': Meet Instagram's Hottest Twins (PHOTOS)

    This the first time the supermodel siblings have appeared on dual covers of a magazine.

    The intimacy of the pose and the models' nudity triggered negative reactions online, with some questioning the way 'sisterhood' has been portrayed by the magazine. 

    Following the release of the image, comments popped up online highlighting the use of photoshop and noting that Bella Hadid doesn't look like herself. 

    Instagram users left thousands of comments to the posted image of "the fashion industry's most in-demand sisters." 

    Not all reactions were negative, however. 

    According to the magazine, the Hadid sisters were photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Joe McKenna — the "styling" perhaps referring to the separate cover photographs. 

    nudity, social media, fashion, criticism, Vogue, Instagram, Twitter, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, United Kingdom
