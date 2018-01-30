Naked Hadid Sister Act on Vogue Cover Unleashes Torrent of Emotions Online

"This is pushing it too far" and "this does not seem very sisterly to me!" are just some of the online reactions to the newest cover of British Vogue.

American fashion models Gigi and Bell Hadid have been photographed to appear on the March issue cover of the magazine. An explicit photo of the sisters posing naked in each other’s embrace left online users feeling uncomfortable and disturbed.

"She's one of the only people I'll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her," Gigi Hadid told Vogue, speaking about her younger sister Bella.

This the first time the supermodel siblings have appeared on dual covers of a magazine.

.@GiGiHadid on @bellahadid in the March issue of #NewVogue: “She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her” https://t.co/IEzjItBMp8 pic.twitter.com/JWUU4wFHRQ — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 30, 2018​

The intimacy of the pose and the models' nudity triggered negative reactions online, with some questioning the way 'sisterhood' has been portrayed by the magazine.

Why are they naked though? Where is the fashion? — Rachael Lonergan (@RachaelHasIdeas) January 30, 2018​

Clothes would be good considering you are supposed to be a fashion mag. — ADAM TROY (@AdamXTroy) January 30, 2018​

This is pushing it too far, next we'd have models sticking their tongues in the rear of animals all in the name of art. — Jammiesparks (@Jammiesparks3) January 30, 2018​

Uhhh I don't know about how other sisters do sisterhood, but as a sister, this does not seem very sisterly to me!! #newvogue #muchdiverse pic.twitter.com/8emwuqeOQ6 — Connie Wang (@conniewang) January 30, 2018​

Those British Vogue covers just get worse. #NewVogue — The Chic Geek (@TheChicGeekcouk) January 29, 2018​

Must you fetishise them? Talented women. No need to be naked to pique our interest. — Sarah Southern (@sarahsouthern) January 30, 2018​

This is awful. Shame on you British Vogue. — Alice Rose Bowmer (@alicerosebowmer) January 30, 2018​

Everyone is so right on both counts. First, I don't like this trend of models posing naked when it is supposed to be about fashion, i.e. clothing! Secondly it is definitely inappropriate to have sisters posing naked together. — Jacob Dunbar (@Fashiomista2017) January 30, 2018​

Following the release of the image, comments popped up online highlighting the use of photoshop and noting that Bella Hadid doesn't look like herself.

Bella doesn’t even look like herself lol — Tasha Cole (@itsnatsnicole) January 30, 2018​

That doesnt look like Bella… — ArtBić 🎨🎗 (@SoKretesss) January 30, 2018​

gross that their faces were photoshopped to this extent. super gross that two siblings were asked to pose like this. — juwayriyya (@mutantpasta) January 30, 2018​

Bella doesn’t look like Bella. And Gigi has the eyebrows on top. — Maria Saco Rojas (@trendyma) January 30, 2018​

Instagram users left thousands of comments to the posted image of "the fashion industry's most in-demand sisters."

Not all reactions were negative, however.

I think it’s STUNNING and I abhor all these negative comments

Edward is a great EIC and as a fashion editor in Tokyo of my own

Magazine I’m compelled to comment

None of you have the talent it takes to create a magazine IF you have

then DO IT or shut the F up — Maxine Van-Cliffe (@Maxattack10) January 30, 2018​

😍 — Garbiñe Muguruza Fans 🇪🇸 (@MuguruzaG1993) January 30, 2018​

BEAUTIFUL GIRLS……..😎🌴 — İbrahim Köse (@ibramkose) January 30, 2018​

According to the magazine, the Hadid sisters were photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Joe McKenna — the "styling" perhaps referring to the separate cover photographs.