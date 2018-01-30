Register
12:23 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A visitor to the IKEA museum takes a mobile photo of a picture of Ingvar Kamprad, founder of Swedish multinational furniture retailer IKEA, in Almhult, Sweden, January 28, 2018

    Swedes Rethink Ikea as Its Late Founder's Nazi Past, Tax-Dodging Pop Up

    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/Ola Torkelsson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    While Ikea outlets across the globe mourned the demise of its founder with a moment of silence and a Swedish municipality even voiced plans to name a street after the late Invgar Kamprad, many Swede's responded with indignation over his affiliation with Nazism, which was not a popular topic when he was still alive.

    Ingvar Kamprad, who died this past weekend at the age of 91, was best known as the founder of Sweden's enormous Ikea furniture chain, one of the richest men in Europe and the embodiment of the "Swedish dream" of success through a rigorous work ethic.

    To perpetuate Kamprad's entrepreneurship and simple ways of practicing thrift and diligence, the Huddinge Municipality, where Ikea's second department store opened in 1965, and is still the largest one in the world, voiced plans to name a road after the late industrialist. However, the proposal was met with protests due to some disturbing episodes in Kamprad's past, local media outlet Huddinge Direkt reported.

    Many locals argued it was unfortunate and unsavory to baptize a street after a "Nazi" and a "tax dodger," Huddinge Direkt reported.

    Jonas Lundgren, Left Party political secretary in Huddinge, was also critical of the renaming.

    "Huddinge is a multicultural municipality, so it is important that no one feels offended by the name," Lundgren told Huddinge Direkt.

    READ ALSO: Once Bitten, Twice Shy: Ikea Removes Controversial 'Hitler Boy' Ad

    Barbro Sörman, former chairperson of the Left Party in Greater Stockholm, went so far as to say that Ikea founder's death was "nothing to mourn," calling him a "Nazi capitalist," the Nyheter Idag outlet reported.

    The same parlance was used by Swedish artist and left-wing activist Dror Feiler.

    "An innovative Nazi capitalist is dead," he tweeted.

    ​The background to the allegations is that Ingvar Kamprad had links to Swedish far-right parties during World War II. In the 1990s, the personal letters of Swedish far-right politician Per Engdahl revealed that Kamprad worked as fundraiser and a recruiter for his New Swedish Movement that supported Nazi Germany in the 1940s and maintained a close friendship with Engdahl until the mid-1950s.

    Furthermore, a 2011 book by Swedish journalist Elisabeth Åsbrink, ventured that Kamprad's far-right sympathies went even further, as the Ikea founder was also claimed to be a member of the National Socialist Workers' Party, neutral Sweden's own counterpart of the Nazi Party.

    READ ALSO: Literally Hitler: Nordea Bank HR Boss Draws Inspiration From Nazi Leader

    When the accusations went public, Kamprad, Sweden's leading tycoon for decades, issued an apology in which he described his fascist affiliation as "the greatest mistake of my life."

    ​Another dubious chapter in Kamprad's past is that Sweden's leading magnate was revealed to have used "advanced tax planning" to divert about SEK 100 ($13 billion) into tax havens over the years, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    An IKEA store in Samara
    © Sputnik/ Yury Strelets
    EU to Investigate IKEA for Receiving 'Unfair Tax Advantages'
    Annika Rembe, the director of the Swedish Institute, tasked with promoting Sweden abroad, honored Ingvar Kamprad's heritage and his contribution to Sweden's image of an equal and democratic country.

    "Ikea has become an important symbol of a modern society, where more and more people can create a better everyday life," Rembe said, as quoted by the Finnish Hufvudstadsbladet daily. She also said that few people in modern times have had such a significant impact on Sweden's image.

    However, Aftonbladet journalist Martin Aagård wrote that all the "panegyrics to Kamprad" made him "see red," contending that the Ikea founder's biggest legacy arguably was converting Swedes from "citizens to consumers."

    Despite Ikea, an acronym made up of his name (Ingvar Kamprad), the family farm he was born at (Elmtaryd) and the nearby village in which he was raised, Agunnaryd, having become a global brand worth over $57 billion at the time of Kamprad's death, its late founder was well known for his parsimony, reportedly reusing tea bags, pocketing salt and pepper sachets at restaurants and buying discounted groceries.

    READ ALSO: New Trend: Wealthy Swedes Giving Away Billions

    Related:

    New Trend: Wealthy Swedes Giving Away Billions
    Doubts Cast Over 'Neo-Nazi' Ban Nurtured by Nordics
    Literally Hitler: Nordea Bank HR Boss Draws Inspiration From Nazi Leader
    EU to Investigate IKEA for Receiving 'Unfair Tax Advantages'
    IKEA Founder Dead at the Age of 91
    Once Bitten, Twice Shy: Ikea Removes Controversial 'Hitler Boy' Ad
    Tags:
    tax evasion, nazism, nazi ideology, IKEA, Ingvar Kamprad, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok