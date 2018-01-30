Register
30 January 2018
    The US Capitol dome

    Spell Check Needed: US Government Issues Tickets to State of the ‘Uniom’ (PHOTO)

    Brace yourself, folks, we might be in for another debate on crowd sizes.

    Guests invited to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union, to be delivered on Tuesday, were actually given an invite to a "State of the Uniom" after a disastrous typo was printed on tickets issued Monday.

    ​As is typical, netizens had an opinion on the typo offered their take on the snafu.

    ​Even Representative Raul Grijalva got in on the fun, taking jabs at US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

    ​It's unclear if the tickets will be recalled or reissued by the US House Sergeant at Arms, which is responsible for the distribution of the tickets.

    This, however, isn't the first or possibly the last time that a spelling error may pop up as the Trump administration has been riddled with misspellings in the past. The White House previously misspelled UK Prime Minister Theresa May's name three different times in an memo detailing the press schedule during for her visit to the US. Rather than Theresa, the memo spelled her name as "Teresa."

    In another incident, Trump referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president of the "Republic of China," which happens to be the title of Taiwan.

    Trump Administration, State of the Union, Washington D.C
