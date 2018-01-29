Cuteness Overload: Toronto's Dancing Baby Rhino Sets Internet on Fire (VIDEO)

Footage of the cub released on the zoo's Facebook page was shared over 7,600 times and gathered almost 850 comments in a little more than one week.

A one-month-old baby rhino from a zoo in Toronto is turning into an online star just one month after he was born.

Over the last few days, Internet users have been excitedly sharing and commenting on a cute video that depicts the animal taking a shower and dancing under it.

The footage was released on the zoo's Facebook page. It is a part of the #BabyRhinoDiaries that are regularly updated by the zoo's staff.

The baby rhino is only a few weeks old, but it already weighs an impressive 100 kilograms. When the cub grows up, it could weigh up to 2.2 tons.