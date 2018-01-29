Register
29 January 2018
    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum

    New Bombshell Revelations: Most Astonishing Moments of #TrumpMorgan Talk

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Weird revelations about Donald Trump’s life have been in the spotlight since the best-seller “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” hit the shelves. But it seems that the Good Morning Britain host is about to steal Michael Wolff’s thunder.

    The US President had a wide-ranging discussion with British journalist Piers Morgan that shed  light on some really peculiar facts about Donald Trump.

    Germaphobe

    The magnate has never made a secret of being scared of germs, but viewers probably did not know the exact extent of the president’s phobia. Many were distracted by the glass of water covered with a paper coaster, to prevent anything from getting inside the cup.

    Twitter

    When Morgan asked Donald Trump whether he was lying in bed with his phone, the President admitted that he sometimes tweeted from bed.

    "Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speaking during the early morning, or during the evening I can do whatever, but I am very busy during the day, very long hours. I am busy."

    "I will sometimes just dictate out something really quickly and give it to one of my people to put it on," he said.

    Netizens could not resist the temptation to poke fun at him:

    Fast Food

    Replying to Morgan’s question on whether he was planning to dodge fast food, which everybody knows he’s a fan of, he said, “No, don’t want to change it. I eat fine food, some from the finest chefs in the world. I am healthy, I have some of that [fast food] on occasion. I think I eat actually quite well.”

    Hair-Do

    Trump was distracted by his own image on a camera monitor; asking Morgan to “bring it down,” because he “liked it on his hair.”

    “People find it hard to believe that it is my hair. But it is. It’s hanging in, barely, it’s hanging in. You know that right, Piers?”

    Now, it is clear that he “inherited” his hair from his mother:

    Macron & Trump – Best Buds

    Trump was thrilled at the way French President Emmanuel Macron had “rolled out the red carpet” for him on a state visit to France.

    “Emmanuel is a great guy. His wife is fantastic. I like them a lot. We had dinner at the top of the Eiffel Tower and everything was closed.”

    Not Feminist

    “No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women, I'm for men, I'm for everyone. I think people have to go out, they have to go out and really do it, and they have to win. And women are doing great, and I'm happy about that.”

    Man United Fan?

    Piers Morgan suggested that Trump become Arsenal’s new manager and prepared a special gift for him.

    “We’ve been going through a rough patch for a long period of time, people think it’s time for a change of leadership at my club. I have something for you. This is an Arsenal shirt. We’re looking for a new leader who will bring an attacking philosophy, who believes in a strong defensive wall and he believes in winning at all costs – and he only wants big trophies.“

    Trump shared that his son was a fan of the football team, but when asked if he was an Arsenal fan too, he said no.

    “Not particularly, no. I have a friend who owns Manchester United so I know exactly what I’m going to do.”

    Some Manchester United fans did not like that:

    Fan Mail From Britain

    Trump claimed that he received “so much fan mail” from the UK, saying, “I think I’m very popular in your country.”

