Star Struck: Beyonce and Jay Z Left Woman Jaw-Dropped (PHOTO)

The dressed up couple was walking through a New York hotel lobby, heading out for the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, when they passed a woman who never could have expected such an encounter.

Beyonce left a woman shocked and open-mouthed as she, alongside her husband Jay Z, walked past her in the hall. Her reaction went viral after Queen B posted a series of photos to her Instagram account. Social media absolutely exploded with comments; netizens unanimously agreed that the woman’s facial expression was justified, as anyone lucky enough to see the brightest couple in the world of music would react the same way.

“This woman is all of us.”

this woman is me af if I ever got to stand that close to Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/zs6Np4KWMS — Sarah (@Sarahloww) 28 января 2018 г.

99.999999% of us who have met Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/pvxZcSjx4I — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) 28 января 2018 г.

LMAOO this has me weak cause she could’ve easily cropped that woman out but she said “NO. I AM BEYONCÉ. WATCH HOW THE PEASANTS LOOK AT ME” pic.twitter.com/W2Mb7MooSs — pb (@paigebrittany) 28 января 2018 г.

Jay Z was the most-nominated artist of the night, with a total of eight Grammy nominations, while Beyonce appeared on one of his nominated singles, “Family Feud,” which lost the award for best rap/sung performance to Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty.”