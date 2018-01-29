Register
10:49 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    H&M logo

    'Twice Shy' H&M Retracts Lego-Themed Socks With 'Allah'

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Having just survived an international controversy involving accusations of racism, the Swedish retailer H&M is now at pains to prevent another one from erupting.

    The clothing giant has recalled a children's stockings model with Lego motifs, after a customer complained that the pattern may be read as "Allah" in Arabic, possibly insulting Muslims, the Swedish economic daily Dagens Industri reported.

    The seemingly innocent socks show a Lego figure drilling in the ground. Turned upside down, however, the residue around the jackhammer could be "read" as "Allah," a customer pointed out in a Facebook video.

    Following the criticism, H&M chose to withdraw the controversial model not to denigrate Muslims' feelings.

    "The print on the sock represents a Lego figure, and it's merely a coincidence that it may be interpreted as a sign for something else. However, because customers have responded, we have chosen to remove the socks altogether, H&M press officer Petra Buchinger told Dagens Industri.

    An undated photo of an advert for a hoodie by H&M. Clothing giant H&M has apologized Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.’’
    © AP Photo/ H&M
    Black H&M Model's Family Leaves Home in Sweden Amid 'Racism' Controversy
    According to Buchinger, her company constantly reviews its products, so that nobody becomes offended. The fact that somebody would be able to read "Allah" from a Lego figure turned upside down was apparently more that the company could ever foresee. However, Buchinger assured the public, that the company will now further sharpen its routines to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

    Only weeks have passed since a similar scandal engulfed the Swedish clothing giant after letting a black boy model pose in a sweater reading "coolest monkey in the jungle." This fashion faux pas led to a public outcry, with a torrent of accusations of racism streaming in from across the globe, culminating in riots in South Africa.

    READ ALSO: H&M Hypocrisy: Fake Charity, Incinerated Clothes Amid 'Green' Campaign

    On Swedish social media, the company was mocked for being overcautious.

    "H&M… Probably the world's most gutless company. A SINGLE ‘tinfoil hat' thought a sock held upside down looked like the Arabic spelling of Allah,' user Ludwig Sundberg tweeted.

    ​"Everything looks like Arabic symbols, some strokes and a little dashes," user Carina Råhlin wrote.

    ​Another user wondered whether Muslims were going to define what socks people should wear, introducing the concept of "halal-socks."

    This is far from the first time the Swedish fashion house has got itself in trouble.

    In 2012, the Swedish Cancer Foundation slammed H&M's bikini advertisement, citing models that were "extremely sunburnt." Critics argued that such ads unwittingly contributed to more people dying of skin cancer.

    In 2013, H&M landed in hot water for "propagating anorexia," as critics around the globe argued its models were severely malnourished.

    In 2014, customers were upset by a tank top with a skull and a star resembling that of the Jewish Star of David, accusing the company of both anti-Semitism and Satanism.

    ​In 2017 an H&M striped pajamas-like outfit drew suggestive parallels with the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz.

    Related:

    Not So Cool Now? H&M Closes Shop in South Africa Over Racist Ad Retaliation
    Protesters in South Africa Ransack H&M Stores Over 'Racist' Ad (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    H&M Hypocrisy: Fake Charity, Incinerated Clothes Amid 'Green' Campaign
    Alas for 'Allah': 'Muslim Vikings' Get Dismissed as Stretch of Imagination
    Tags:
    clothes, fashion, scandal, H&M, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok