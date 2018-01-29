WATCH Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Freeway Near Los Angeles

The plane was heading to John Wayne Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble. The incident is being investigated.

A small plane, Beechcraft G33, made an emergency landing on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa near Los Angeles, NBC reported.

The plane was heading to John Wayne Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident on the plane.

Plane landed on the 55 North we just missed it! pic.twitter.com/CA3lk8HM1T — Dora Noriega (@doracocheer) 29 января 2018 г.

The occupants of the plane were able to safely get out and there are no reports of injuries. https://t.co/hcqgO5a20I pic.twitter.com/ksb2yHaPk3 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) 29 января 2018 г.

​The Federal Aviation Administration will probe the incident.