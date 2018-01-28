Fire Sale: 'Zombie Defender' Elon Musk Presents 'Boring' Flamethrower (VIDEO)

Remember the multi-tasking CEO teasing netizens by promising to start selling flamethrowers after his Boring Company (yes, the one that is supposed to dig tunnels) runs out of its 50,000 hats? Well, it’s happened.

The tech genius Elon Musk has unveiled his brand new product and is now accepting preorders! It seems to be the most ridiculous way to spend your money: the flamethrower costs $500 and if something goes wrong, The Boring Company offers a signature $30 fire extinguisher. The $500 fee does not include taxes and shipping.

The official announcement appeared on Twitter with a link on the company’s website immediately after he posted a picture on Instagram:

The Boring Company flamethrower guaranteed to liven up any party! https://t.co/n2FiZimJia — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 28 января 2018 г.

Musk, keen on trolling, explained the reason for selling the “world’s safest flamethrowers” on his Twitter feed and immediately changed his bio on the social platform to “Zombie Defender”:

When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 28 января 2018 г.

Does Elon know something we don’t? 🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GzkhImQYuI — Nazar Brar (@NazarBrar) 28 января 2018 г.

Having uploaded videos of him testing the new product to Instagram, he claimed that it is guaranteed to “liven up any party”:

The Boring CEO also shared information about pre-orders on his Twitter…

1,000 ordered already, only 19,000 left! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 28 января 2018 г.

Now 2k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 28 января 2018 г.

…and proved that he was a marketing genius:

Obviously, a flamethrower is a super terrible idea. Definitely don’t buy one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 28 января 2018 г.

Unless you like fun — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 28 января 2018 г.

Social media exploded with excitement with users going bonkers over the news:

…praising him:

Did you notice? He's now a zombie defender loooool — ☽ (@iamkarenmunoz) 28 января 2018 г.

You’re so frickin good at marketing. — Taraustralis (@Taraustralis) 28 января 2018 г.

…saying they’re definitely buying one:

I’m drunk I’m buying one — SLiME DADDY (@FRONZ1LLA) 28 января 2018 г.

Absolutely buy one! It'll look good mounted on the Tesla! — Ben Rachinger (@BenSRachinger) 28 января 2018 г.

Your reverse psychology won’t work on me. But I’m gonna buy one because you said not to — Sharzil Dhanani (@SharzilD) 28 января 2018 г.

…suggesting ideas for his future creations…

Don’t say it too loud or he’ll create an entire anti-zombie prep kit start up to accompany the flame thrower. Like #ZombeX or something — Taraustralis (@Taraustralis) 28 января 2018 г.

Call me when it’s also a guitar pic.twitter.com/7WJKWgxlOk — 🇺🇸 HAL-9000 (@HAL9000____) 28 января 2018 г.

When is the @boringcompany jetpack coming out? — Frankie (@franke) 28 января 2018 г.

Elon Musk, businessman, inventor and engineer, founded the Boring Company in 2016 after his tweet confirming he would start boring tunnels to avoid traffic. Musk was the first to come up with the Hyperloop system which envisages mass transportation at high speeds.