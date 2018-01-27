Register
15:18 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trap Adventure 2

    'It's a Trap!': Gamers Enraged By New Hardcore Game

    © Photo: YouTube/Robert McGregor
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A hilariously difficult 2-year-old arcade platformer for iOS recently received a wave of mass attention and made it to the top of the charts in AppStore, despite highly irritating gameplay.

    Trap Adventure 2 was released back in 2016, but it has drawn the attention of a public just recently, after video walkthroughs of this game started to appear on YouTube gaining up to 1.5m views.

    It is a classic Super Mario-style arcade platformer where a player has to pass a series of levels filled with deadly traps. But there is a catch – you never really know where the safe ground on any level is, because anything in this game may turn out to be another trap.

    READ MORE: Game of War: Chinese Soldiers Addicted to Mobile Phone Games

    Platforms that normally (as in classic platformers) serve as means to pass traps filled with spikes turn out to be just as deadly as the traps themselves. And even if you manage to recognize this in time and react… the game takes another twist, turning places previously proven to be safe against you. Even the end of the level isn’t 100% safe.

    Just take a look at the very first level:

    Twitter users, impressed and even shocked by the game’s difficulty, express different opinions towards it, with some warning it may cause bursts of uncontrolled anger:

    … and some comparing it with their own real life situations:

    This is not the first time hardcore mobile games earn the “love” of the public. Flappy Bird – an iOS game (later released for Android) made it to the top of the charts in January 2014. In the game, a player has to guide a little bird through an endless series of obstructions.

    READ MORE: Porn Malware Discovered in Google Play Game Apps, Some Aimed at Children

    Despite its simple mechanics, the game itself was hard to beat. It infuriated many players so much that they started threatening the author of Flappy Bird. Consequently, the author decided to discontinue the game and removed it from the AppStore and Google Play Store. Its place was taken by numerous clones that also gained their share of popularity.

    Related:

    US, South Korea Start Computer War Games in Face of Pyongyang’s Growing Danger
    L.A. Noir Gets VR Remaster, Lands in Waves of Virtual Trolling (VIDEO)
    Oculus Rift Gets Virtual Competitor: Russia Rolls Out Its Own VR Helmets
    Pokemon Go Gets Banned: Five More Computer Games Which Met a Sticky End
    Tags:
    games, anger, trap, life, video, AppStore, Google Play Store, iOS, YouTube
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok