China Goes Nuts Over 'Karma Is a B*tch Challenge'

The now widespread phrase was uttered by one of the characters from the Riverdale TV series after hearing about a tragic car accident in Season 2 Episode 6. The graphic line has become an inspiration for many Chinese and others, who’ve started a selfie video fad showing their transformations – outfit, hair, makeup, even age and gender – in slow motion. The clip is accompanied by the 2011 hip-hop hit “Gucci Gucci” by Kreayshawn in the background.
On January 23, YouTuber The Jing Productions uploaded a compilation of challenge videos:
The next day, another YouTuber Joker Z followed suit:
The Twitter and Buzzfeed reporter Kassy Cho posted a thread of her favorite videos:
Hello it is Friday and I am here with the latest Chinese meme: "karma's a bitch"
Here are some of the best ones: pic.twitter.com/tdjItEkzvL
Some did not hesitate in sharing other versions as well:
Irish Version.
