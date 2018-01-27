China Goes Nuts Over 'Karma Is a B*tch Challenge'

In January 2018, users on the Chinese app Dou Yin, which is reminiscent of the English language app Musical.ly, started posting videos of their radical transformations while repeating the “Karma is a b*tch” line from a popular TV-show.

The now widespread phrase was uttered by one of the characters from the Riverdale TV series after hearing about a tragic car accident in Season 2 Episode 6. The graphic line has become an inspiration for many Chinese and others, who’ve started a selfie video fad showing their transformations – outfit, hair, makeup, even age and gender – in slow motion. The clip is accompanied by the 2011 hip-hop hit “Gucci Gucci” by Kreayshawn in the background.

On January 23, YouTuber The Jing Productions uploaded a compilation of challenge videos:

The next day, another YouTuber Joker Z followed suit:

The Twitter and Buzzfeed reporter Kassy Cho posted a thread of her favorite videos:

Hello it is Friday and I am here with the latest Chinese meme: “karma’s a bitch”



Here are some of the best ones: pic.twitter.com/tdjItEkzvL — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) 26 января 2018 г.

Some did not hesitate in sharing other versions as well: