'Mad Musk': SpaceX CEO to Sell Flamethrowers After Raving Success With Hats

Musk’s The Boring Company earlier achieved a milestone set by its CEO, selling 50,000 hats with the company label. Upon achieving that goal, Musk has promised to move from hats to flamethrowers.

Reddit users managed to crack the password for the protected page on The Boring Company cite, which contained info on the new listing available for Pre-Order – a flamethrower. If it is true, then Elon Musk’s company is about to sell its own flamethrowers (which look like a modified Airsoft rifle, according to the prototype picture) for $600.

The first info was leaked earlier in a video published by an American writer-musician, D.A. Wallach, in which he holds a functional prototype of the flamethrower, but it was later removed from his Instagram account.

Twitter users met the news with enthusiasm, although some of them initially expressed skepticism about Musk fulfilling his promise to start manufacturing flamethrowers.

Thanks for the hat @elonmusk. Luckily, my company is anything but boring. I'm ready for my flamethrower, though. pic.twitter.com/PpTiD2sx3Z — Drybear (@HiRezDrybear) 26 января 2018 г.

@elonmusk as you can tell after my Steelers win the Super Bowl Ill need a new hat. I still waiting on the Boring hat I ordered. When's it coming? Can you bring the Boring Flamethrower to the Minnesota Super Bowl to warm the fan — Action Jackson (@ActionJackson66) 10 января 2018 г.

​There are also those who question whether it is a good idea to sell such things:

With this new Boring Co. Flamethrower, Musk is clearly just a good guy running a benevolent company. pic.twitter.com/3l5AmGc9Os — Greg Spitz (@GregSpitz6) 26 января 2018 г.

Elon Musk earlier promised that after he sells 50,000 hats with The Bring Company logo, his company will start selling flamethrowers and added that even though it is little off-brand, “kids love it”.

In November 2017, Musk reported earning over $300,000 selling hats, or as he called it, an “Initial Hat Offering”, mocking the emerging trend for Initial Coin Offering.