Guy Caught Cheating, Lover Pretends to Be Fake Doll, Video Gets 5 Mln Views

At the beginning of the clip, you see a furious woman approaching to the door, and seeing her half-naked boyfriend with another woman, who apparently had tried hard to seduce him with a dance. When she lashes out at them, asking, “what the f*** is going on in here?” the lover “freezes” in a bizarre attempt to look like a trendy sexbot.
The guy, for his part, tries to prove that he has the receipt for the doll, waving a piece of paper in his girlfriend’s face. When the latter hit the fake doll, the woman says in what she apparently believes is a robotic voice, “Please, don’t hurt me.”
Warning: Profanity Used
I thought I had seen it all but I was so fucking wrong😂😂😂😂😂. The cheating bitch pretended to be a sex doll pic.twitter.com/qq7Ud21P8p— Vybz (@BlueCheeseGh) 23 января 2018 г.
